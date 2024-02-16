Head of IAM Review & Controls
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 22505
Would you like to lead and support a team of skilled IT Security professionals with the ambition to make Nordea a more Secure bank?
We are looking for an engaging People Leader with prior experience within Identity and access management (IAM). You will lead a team of IT security specialists within IAM working with IT Access reviews and Quality Controls. This is an opportunity to lead a team that deliver services supporting our mission to de-risk, secure, protect and help Nordea stay compliant.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the IAM Review & Control team where we add value by protecting the bank through many different services such as the IAM IT Access Reviews and QA Controls.
As the Leader of the team, you will play a valuable role in developing and coaching your direct reports as well as engaging with many stakeholders across the bank.
What you will be doing:
* Lead a global team consisting of 10+ employees
* Mature & deliver execution of IT access Reviews according to regulatory requirements across the entire bank
* Design, implement & mature IAM controls in collaboration with the wider IAM organisation
* Collaborate across the value chain to ensure compliance with Nordea's Security Strategy
* Drive continuous improvement and optimisation of the unit utilizing modern technologies automation
* Support IAM's compliance team with control evidence
* Drive improvements and contribute to the IAM strategy
You'll join a team who are passionate about IT Security and compliance - especially delivery of high-quality Identity and Access Management services. You will get the chance to help us strengthen this area.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we expect you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are passionate about mentoring and drive an open dialogue and feedback culture in your team
* Can collaborate with a multi diverse team
* Have a strong IT security focus, and preferably previous experience with IAM or IT control development and implementation
* Are a great communicator and have a service and customer focus approach to the service you are delivering
* Have strong driving force, being well structured and thorough
Your experience and background:
* Leadership experience with proven track record of team development in a geographically dispersed setting
* Have experience working with quality controls in regulated areas
* Experience in leading people in a complex IT environment, preferably in IT Security, Identity & Access Management or Risk Management
* Fluent in English
Location
The position can be located in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm, Gdynia or Warsaw.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next step
Please submit your application asap, but no longer than the 10/03/2024.
For more information, you are welcome to contact Stine Wieben Rasmussen, stine.wieben.rasmussen@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
