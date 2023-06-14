Experienced End Of Line Engineer (eol), Battery Production
2023-06-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania's ambition is to be a leader in the shift towards sustainable transport solutions.
In that ambition, electrification plays an important role!
The battery project consists of the upcoming series production of battery packs and VCB cabling as well as existing prototype production. We are in the middle of a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture and develop these into tomorrow's products in e-mobility.
Your mission
As an EOL engineer, you have the main responsibility for overseeing and developing the flashing and software quality assurance process of the ECU systems in the battery. Therefore, this role involves performing troubleshooting and conducting thorough investigations of the battery's ECU system. In addition, cross-functional collaboration with the ECU system owners in R&D is an important aspect for this role as you will act as the primary interface in production for these types of questions.
Your work tasks
In this role, you will participate in the product development project where you collaborate cross-functionally with system owners from R&D, our future internal customers in P&L, other participants in the production project and support functions. You lead the work of defining a production process with associated quality assurance methodology from an ECU perspective.
To succeed in this role, you need to be analytical and solution-oriented.
Johan Norlin, EOL engineer:
"My time as an EOL engineer at Scania's battery factory has been permeated by many opportunities for new learnings. Since battery production is still a relatively new area for Scania where the foundations are still being laid, there are many opportunities to try out new solutions that have not been tested before. In other words, a really exciting environment for an engineer! In addition, it is a big plus to work and interact with people from departments all over Scania as close collaboration with areas such as R&D is very common. In summary, it is really exciting to be at the forefront of Scania's transition towards electrification."
Additional Information
If you want to know more about the service, you are welcome to contact:
Group Manager, Leif Eklöf, phone +46 700 81 06 80
Application
Welcome with your application which should include a CV, cover letter and relevant grade copies. Search on Reflex Career page no later than 2023-06-28. Selection and interviews will take place continuously, a background check may be conducted for this service. Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process.
