Experienced Embedded Software Developer
2024-04-30
Do you like working behind the scenes in order to help a client's ideas come true, where your important ground work is the foundation of it all? We are now looking for an experienced Embedded Developer to join our fantastic team at Knowit Connectivity South.
The roleIn this role you'll be working with C, C++ , Embedded Linux, and Embedded systems. You'll be welcomed to Knowit Connectivity by a diverse and experienced team who is working with interesting clients in the region. You will most likely be working on assignments at our client's site which gives you a great opportunity to build new relationships. At the same time you'll always have your Knowit-colleagues at your disposal to offer a sense of community and a chance to exchange experiences when needed. To maintain your specialist competence Knowit of course offers you ongoing training and competence development.
Who are you?To be successful in this role we believe you need to be a proactive person who likes to get things done. You have excellent communication skills and are a good team player. What motivates you is solving tricky problems and you use your previous experience and creative ability to find the best solutions, in your own work, but also when helping your team members.
You should have a relevant degree within electrical or electronic engineering, data science, or other relevant areas. You should have at least 4-5 years of experience within development of embedded systems and thereby have knowledge within the following areas:
C
C++
Embedded Linux
Real-time OS, multithreading
Git and Gerrit
Test driven development
Experience within the automotive industry is a merit. We also expect you to be fluent in English and if you speak Swedish and currently live in Swedish it's a strong merit.
What do we offer?At Knowit, we help you achieve your professional ambitions! We give you challenging tasks, positive leaders who listen and above all the opportunity to meet like-minded people. As a consultant at Knowit Connectivity, we believe that working with our customers will give you the opportunity to develop your career and skills, while having fun!
Knowit is a fast-paced, fun, and inspiring workplace with a great team spirit. With us, you work to make a difference and to develop both Knowit's business and our customers. Here are great opportunities - even a responsibility - to develop, both through innovative projects and through our personal skills development model. Knowit's corporate culture is based on fundamental values about a sustainable society and is supported by consensus between our responsible managers and employees - and is based on openness, honesty and respect for the value and dignity of everyone.
Knowit Connectivity is active in exciting areas such as self-driving cars/ADAS, infotainment systems, electrified cars, the connected car and in 5G development in telecom. Areas of expertise at Connectivity are within embedded, cloud and applications.
ApplicationPlease apply through the ad at our career site. Note that we are not able to handle applications by e-mail. We have an ongoing selection of application, so please apply for the position as soon as possible! Forquestions contact Recruiter Eleonora Cronholm Eleonora.cronholm@knowit.se
