Experienced Auditors To Kpmg Sweden

Are you an auditor with a few years of experience?
At KPMG, you get to work with the country's most exciting companies and organizations - Swedish and international. Working in a broad and internationally leading firm like KPMG means that you help our customers succeed. In addition, you and your colleagues get enormous opportunities to develop and create your own future. We are looking for motivated and committed employees to the office in Stockholm!
You have 2-8 years of experience of auditing preferably from Big Four. You are authorized or aiming for an authorization. It's positive if you have international experience. You are responsive, easy to communicate with and have the interest, willingness and ability to help others and deliver solutions. We are happy to see that you are business oriented. You have a flexible approach, like to work from several perspectives and see opportunities for change.
What we offer?
We invest wholeheartedly in your personal development and want you to feel that you are challenged in your work and that you build on your skills continuously. We have good development opportunities, and we offer you a varied and responsible job with close customer contacts and in collaboration with professional colleagues both in Sweden and abroad, in a company that has a great impact on society. Our employees are our face to the outside world and our customers choose KPMG as a partner due to our professional ethics, our commitment to assignments and high quality in our deliveries. With us, you get to work proactively to deliver industry-specific services that create added value for our customers.
Do you want to make a difference with us?
If you want to know more about the position before you apply, please do not hesitate to contact the responsible recruiter Mikaela Bohman through mikaela.bohman@kpmg.se
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
