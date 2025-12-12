Experienced Auditor | Audit | Stockholm
2025-12-12
Are you ready to take the next step in your career in auditing? We are looking for a Senior Audit Consultant with at least 5 years of professional experience to join our Audit Assurance team based in Stockholm. Regardless of your current level of experience, we offer an opportunity to grow and develop together with us.
The Opportunity:
As an Audit Consultant, you will work on meaningful projects that give you significant influence over your workday. You will have the chance to grow with us and work with everything from small owner-managed companies to large listed corporations. You will become part of our global network of specialists and take on challenging tasks from day one. EY values teamwork, respect, and integrity, which form the foundation of our shared success.
Responsibilities:
Lead and execute audit engagements together with your team.
Maintain strong communication with key stakeholders and provide ongoing updates on the audit process.
Complete audit processes efficiently.
Continuously deepen your understanding of current regulations and processes, and share your knowledge to support and develop junior colleagues.
Understand our clients' unique ambitions and needs, and share your insights with colleagues to improve our work.
Skills and Attributes for Success:
We are looking for curious individuals ready to collaborate and build relationships with colleagues and clients. You should have a strong goal orientation and ambition to develop, as well as a passion for delivering professional service. In return, we offer support, coaching, and training to help you grow in your career.
Qualifications for the Role:
Relevant university degree
At least 5 years of professional experience in auditing
Experience working with audits for both large and small companies
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
What We Offer:
Continuous Learning: Develop skills for the future
Success Your Way: Tools and flexibility to make a difference
Transformational Leadership: Insights and coaching to become a leader
Inclusive Culture: Acceptance of who you are and the opportunity to help others
Are you ready to Shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 24 December 2026. Selection and interviews are ongoing. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
. Start date by agreement. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we promote an inclusive environment and value diversity. We encourage applications from candidates with different backgrounds and strive for a fair recruitment process. If you need support or adjustments, please contact us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-24
E-post: adrian.lyng@se.ey.com
Ernst & Young AB
Hamngatan 26
111 47 STOCKHOLM
