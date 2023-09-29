Experienced and collaborative Cybersecurity Lead Engineer
2023-09-29
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
At the HVDC Cybersecurity function team we ensure and improve a high level of cybersecurity across HVDC, in our projects and service agreements we are also responsible for our strategic cybersecurity initiatives, including the Cybersecurity Certification program (IEC 62443 & others), organizational compliance programs, and cybersecurity projects.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
For this position, we are looking for a collaborative, teamwork-oriented doer with a strong interest in cybersecurity and a willingness to share expertise. We would welcome applications from experienced professionals who are keen to take their careers to the next level. To excel in this position, you will need to understand the Cybersecurity trends and work proactively to be one step ahead.
Your Responsibilities
Using your system and cybersecurity knowledge, you will help the other engineers in our projects to fulfill their responsibilities and help to align our cybersecurity base solution in tender works.
Support the Cybersecurity Engineers in their day-to-day activities.
Be part of the Cybersecurity Architecture team, that is focusing on streamlining all different cybersecurity topologies.
As Cybersecurity Lead Engineer you will be able to answer most questions in a tender, including suggested changes from a legal perspective.
Your background
You can demonstrate mastery of 62443-Framework in daily application and have knowledge of at least one other framework or regionally appropriate regulation.
Knowledge of one or more information security laws.
Knowledge of NIS-directive and the ISO 27001
You are an engaged person who thrives in a constantly changing environment and enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before October 28! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Bjorn Lofgren, bjorn.x.lofgren@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
