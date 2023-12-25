Executive Assistant - Operations Manager
Company: Dokdo UAB
Location: Handverkaregatan 4, Sollefteå, Sweden
Position Type: Full-time (40 hours per week)
Salary: Negotiable
Dokdo UAB, a pioneering company specializing in innovative financial solutions such as debit card programs, white-label banking, and advanced POS systems, is excited to announce an opening for an Operations Manager at our new location in Sollefteå. We are looking for a dynamic, problem-solving individual to play a pivotal role in our expansion into Sweden.
About the Role:
As an Operations Manager, you will act as the company's right hand in Sweden, responsible for a wide array of strategic and day-to-day tasks. This role will see you setting up our new office, navigating local regulations, managing recruitment and payroll, overseeing building permits and renovations, and ensuring the smooth operation of our new branch.
Key Responsibilities:
Establish and manage our new office in Sollefteå.
Navigate and ensure compliance with Swedish business regulations.
Oversee recruitment and build a local team, managing payroll and HR duties.
Coordinate with contractors for building permits and renovations.
Handle administrative tasks, including document management and reporting.
Communicate effectively with the team, both locally and internationally, to align operations with company goals.
Requirements:
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to handle multitasking in a dynamic environment.
Legal right to work in Sweden.
Willingness to work 40 hours per week at our Sollefteå location.
Ability to relocate to Sollefteå or travel as required.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, comfortable working in a multicultural team environment.
We Offer:
A competitive salary with growth potential.
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
Opportunities for personal and professional development.
A chance to be a part of our exciting expansion and play a key role in our company's future.
How to Apply:
Please send your resume along with a cover letter detailing why you are the ideal candidate for this role to hello@dokdo.sh
. Make sure to include 'Operations Manager - Sollefteå' in the subject line.
We are committed to diversity and inclusion and encourage all interested individuals to apply. Join us in shaping the future of finance in Sweden!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-24
E-post: nayiem@dokdo.sh
(org.nr 502093-4732), https://dokdo.sh
Nayiem Willems nayiem@dokdo.sh +46761009111
