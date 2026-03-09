EVP of Strategy
JOB TITLE:
Executive Vice President of Strategy
COMPANY PROFILE:
Pedago Sweden AB ("Pedago Labs") is the Swedish subsidiary of Pedago, an American EdTech pioneer. They've introduced Quantic, the world's first selective, mobile-first, online university, offering an accredited MBA degree globally.
In Stockholm, the Pedago Labs team will be responsible for prototyping and producing new and novel features, apps, products, services, and brands that further Pedago's mission. The Pedago Labs team will be a diverse group of technology, design, education, and content specialists that work in harmony to produce delightful next generation learning experiences for a wide array of audiences.
REGION:
Stockholm, Sweden
TASKS/ RESPONSABILITIES:
As the Executive Vice President of Strategy, you will play a pivotal role in driving forward Pedago Labs' mission to revolutionize education technology. Your tasks and responsibilities would be (not limited to):
Develop and execute strategic product go-to-market strategies that align with Pedago's overarching goals and vision, ensuring they align with Pedago's mission, vision, and goals.
Manage external vendors and agencies to complement internal capabilities, ensuring seamless marketing operations as we commercialize products in-market.
Provide leadership, guiding the team through all stages of successful launches from ideation to commercial release.
Collaborate closely with Pedago's headquarters team to ensure alignment and synergy across all aspects of product innovation, coordinating with Pedago's Headquarters team (CEO, Chairman, CFO, CTO, CPO, etc...) in New York and Washington, DC both remotely and frequently in person.
PROFILE:
To excel in this role, we are seeking candidates who closely match the following profile, while also acknowledging the value of transferable skills.
The key requirements for the position are:
An MBA (or equivalent business leadership degree or experience)
Minimum 20 years of experience in EdTech, with a proven track record of international commercial success.
Demonstrated success with international product development teams
Demonstrated success managing external vendors
Demonstrated leadership experience, including managing diverse teams of up to 50 people.
Strong financial acumen, experience managing budgets in excess of $20M USD
Entrepreneurial mindset with a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the education technology landscape.
Commercial growth marketing leadership with demonstrated success scaling products from launch to $100M annual revenue
Experience and knowledge of technology trends and solutions, discussing these with investors, board of directors, customer, partners and the media.
Native English speaking, preferably with work experience from the US
SALARY / RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
The compensation package is competitive and will be determined based on the candidate's experience. Our recruitment process begins with an initial screening conducted by Beyondo, focusing on the requirements mentioned earlier. This will be followed by interviews conducted by our client. Priority will be given to candidates with extensive experience and a proven track record in the EdTech sector.
APPLICATION INFORMATION
The application period will close on 20 March 2026. After the closing date, we will review applications and contact candidates who may be relevant to move forward. The recruitment process is conducted in English and on an ongoing basis.
Applications will only be processed when submitted through this portal. Should you have additional questions, you are welcome to contact Karin at karin@beyondo.se
