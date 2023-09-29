(etrm) Analytics Engineer
2023-09-29
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and free from fossil fuel within one generation. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
For our offices in Hamburg or Stockholm our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as
Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Analytics Engineer.
Your key responsibilities
Take responsibility for the Business Intelligence developments in our product i.e. collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand data requirements with the goal to enable users in building effective reports
Develop and maintain our ETL/ELT processes and data pipelines using tools such as ADF or Matillion to ingest and transform data from various sources into Snowflake and/or the reporting layer
Drive and develop our Business Intelligence community. Run trainings and become the central point of contact for Business Intelligence matters in our team
Team up with our experienced team members to also build up experience in other fields of expertise, such as monitoring and logging, Azure infrastructure support, security and data governance activities
You will be working in a unique role that allows you to build up business know-how while you are constantly developing your technical expertise. This combination of skills will enable you to partner-up with our stakeholders to soon run your own developments and expand in areas of your interest
Location
Hamburg or Stockholm
Your profile
Pro-active, self-driven team player with excellent communication skills
At least two years practical experience in developing and designing Business Intelligence solutions, using Power BI
Keen interest to also work hands-on in upstream systems, such as our ETRM deal-lifecycle system Endur, CRM systems or other decentral data sources. Urge to build-up business specific domain know-how
Experience with data modelling using SQL, Python, and with Microsoft Cloud tools like ADF, as well as hands-on experience with infrastructure components and workflow orchestration tools (e.g. Airflow or Matillion) will ease your transition into the role
University degree in Business and Information Technology, Engineering or other related fields
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Additional information
Our offer
Your development is a priority at Vattenfall BA Markets. Your professional journey will benefit from working in the exciting industry of energy trading, and in interdisciplinary teams. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning.
Our Work Culture at Vattenfall is excellent. We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies. Modern and flexible working conditions, including mobile work, promote wellbeing.
Your Health is important to us. We provide several health programs and support throughout potentially challenging life situations.
Your Colleagues will be another highlight. We employ inspiring people with diverse backgrounds. Together with our culture and your tasks, they form an interesting and fun place to work.
More information
We welcome your application in English, no later than October 25, 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Carina Böhle via phone at +49 40 79022 1623.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, called Validata. In addition, a certificate of good conduct (i.e. criminal record certificate) is required for certain positions.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About the company
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition and contribute to a journey towards becoming fossil-free.
