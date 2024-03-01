Ericsson's Next Generation Tech Team (744687)
2024-03-01
About this opportunity
Start your tech career with us! Whether you're just starting out or are on the verge of launching your career, you've come to the right place. We are seeking the next generation in Tech to join our community of over 5,000 R&D professionals at the Stockholm site, and globally we are 40,000 people (about twice the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) - just working with R&D. We don't just transform technology; we transform people too by giving them support, learning and career development opportunities.
Imagine changing the world by rewriting the rules of what tech can do.
You can be the one who makes it Possible.
We didn't just make 5G a reality; we're shaping the future of connectivity. From tailor-made hardware to cutting-edge cloud-native environments, our work spans a spectrum of pioneering technologies. Join us as we pave the way for 6G and shape a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business, and pioneers a sustainable future.
What you will do
We're looking for recent graduates with less than 3 years of relevant experience. The Nextgen initiative include a variety of roles, with positions such as:
Software Engineer with a focus on signal processing
Software Engineer with a passion for Machine Learning and AI
Test Engineer with an interest in automation
System Engineer with interest in research and simulations
As part of our development community, you'll contribute to creating 5G features and play a key role in shaping products for the evolution towards 6G. Collaborate with dynamic teams across the globe.
You will bring
Bring your curiosity, creativity, and adaptability. As part of NextGen initiative, we welcome those who want to explore their careers with us. Join us to empower your learning, leadership, and performance -shaping the future of technology. We value your uniqueness and celebrate the skills, talent, and perspective you bring.
We believe you have knowledge in some areas like those below:
Programming skills (C, C++, Python, Matlab, Java)
Real-time embedded systems knowledge
Communications theory and signal processing
Software test automation and integration
AI and Machine Learning expertise
Familiarity with mobile communication standards (e.g., 3GPP)
Cloud-native development experience
In addition, you have:
BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent
Willingness to work in an Agile organization
Ability to work independently and in a team environment
Passion for development and system thinking
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Do you feel like you are not meeting 100% of the requirements for this role? No problem! We're seeking individuals who can grow and develop with our team.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Primary Recruiter: Murat Aydinay (murat.aydinay@ericsson.com
