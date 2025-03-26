Equipment Setup Technician (circus worker)
2025-03-26
Dröse & Norberg/Robert & Annas AB is a leading production company specializing in organizing stage events of various formats, including shows, musicals, and theatrical performances. The company also offers customized corporate events and manages a rental department for touring buses, sound and lighting equipment, and circus tents.
Location: Stockholm (Gärdet), Malmö and other big cities of Sweden
Who we are looking for:
Equipment Setup Technician (for circus)
Responsibilities:
• assembling and raising circus tents;
• setting up scaffolding;
• laying flooring;
• installing spectator stands;
• assisting with various construction and setup tasks.
Requirements:
• conversational proficiency in English, Swedish, or German;
• good physical condition;
• willingness to travel across Sweden to major cities;
• previous experience in physically demanding work.
Your profile:
• a team player with strong collaboration skills;
• ability to solve problems quickly and efficiently;
• positive mindset with a good sense of humor.
What the employer offers:
• temporary contract from early April 2025 to late September 2025;
• seasonal employment only - employee should be ready for work 08:00 and 20:00 for 3 - 14 days per month depending on schedule of shows (discussed additionally on the interview);
• readiness to travel with the employer along the country for this short working period (transportation costs and housing is covered by the employer);
• competitive salary;
• potential for continued employment based on performance.
Important:
The vacancy is open only to residence permit holders from NON-EU/EEA countries with the right to work in Sweden. And for those staying in Sweden currently. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01
