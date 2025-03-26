Equipment Setup Technician (circus worker)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Grovarbetarjobb / Stockholm
2025-03-26


Dröse & Norberg/Robert & Annas AB is a leading production company specializing in organizing stage events of various formats, including shows, musicals, and theatrical performances. The company also offers customized corporate events and manages a rental department for touring buses, sound and lighting equipment, and circus tents.

Location: Stockholm (Gärdet), Malmö and other big cities of Sweden

Who we are looking for:

Equipment Setup Technician (for circus)

Responsibilities:

• assembling and raising circus tents;

• setting up scaffolding;

• laying flooring;

• installing spectator stands;

• assisting with various construction and setup tasks.

Requirements:

• conversational proficiency in English, Swedish, or German;

• good physical condition;

• willingness to travel across Sweden to major cities;

• previous experience in physically demanding work.

Your profile:

• a team player with strong collaboration skills;

• ability to solve problems quickly and efficiently;

• positive mindset with a good sense of humor.

What the employer offers:

• temporary contract from early April 2025 to late September 2025;

• seasonal employment only - employee should be ready for work 08:00 and 20:00 for 3 - 14 days per month depending on schedule of shows (discussed additionally on the interview);

• readiness to travel with the employer along the country for this short working period (transportation costs and housing is covered by the employer);

• competitive salary;

• potential for continued employment based on performance.

Important:

The vacancy is open only to residence permit holders from NON-EU/EEA countries with the right to work in Sweden. And for those staying in Sweden currently.

Fixed salary

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

9247898

