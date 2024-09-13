Epic Owner Services
2024-09-13
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of services? Do you want to shape the ecosystem providing the services that our customers need in their daily vehicle operations? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team!
What will you do?
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Services, within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are taking significant steps to support the shift towards more services and new business models. We are now looking for an Epic Owner in this area to further realize Volvo Group's vision of focusing more on services. We want to promote the creation of services that help our customers' operations.
As Epic Owner, you will drive and coordinate the development and implementation of our Service solutions. You will work in a flexible environment where it is important to understand the customer needs. In this role, you will interact will different multidisciplinary teams within the Volvo Group to secure a successful launch.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent coordination & communication skills and are good at networking with people. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
We expect that you have proven track record in product and/or service development within system or embedded software development for at least 5-10 years. Demonstrated leadership of technical teams is essential for this role, thereby we expect that you have experience in project management or similar roles.
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar technical field of study or equivalent work experience.
What's in it for you
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Great colleagues and a nice atmosphere where we work close together
• The opportunity to grow and learn in a flexible environment
• Exploring new technologies with high customer focus
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. If you have any questions, please contact malin.larking@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
