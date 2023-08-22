Epic Owner - Vehicle Dynamics
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a tech enthusiast with a fiery passion for pushing boundaries? Do you crave more than just speculating as the future unfolds? Look no further! We're offering you an extraordinary opportunity to spearhead revolutionary advancements in our customer-centric Volvo Group vehicles.
Welcome to Our World of Ingenious Collaboration
The Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management (VMTM) group is a collective of dedicated and zealous engineers who share a common goal: to revolutionize the world of vehicle dynamics and thermal management. As a part of this dynamic team, you'll be at the forefront of conceptualizing, designing, developing, and delivering innovative solutions.
At the core of our mission lies the success of our customers. We're driven to impact lives, providing unparalleled uptime and dependable products worldwide, day after day.
Join us on this exhilarating journey, an odyssey of skill unleashing and exponential expansion. By embracing this opportunity, you won't merely exhibit your abilities; you'll be crafting a future that resonates for generations.
Role Overview
As the Epic Owner for Vehicle Dynamics, you're at the helm of our charge to deliver pioneering vehicle dynamics technology. You'll have the unique opportunity to guide the development and implementation of revolutionary solutions that elevate our customer experience to new heights.
The position is part of the Vehicle Dynamics substream within Vehicle Motion Thermal Management.
What will you do?
Your responsibility as an Epic Owner is to lead the end-to-end planning, execution, and delivery of vehicle dynamics initiatives that encompass software, electronics, and mechatronics components. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including engineers, designers, and product managers/owners, to ensure alignment on project goals, scope, and deliverables. Employing Agile methodologies to optimize project management processes, adapting strategies to suit the dynamic nature of the projects and managing epic budgets, timelines, and resources effectively, ensuring that milestones are achieved on schedule and within budget constraints. You will also have to identify and mitigate risks through proactive analysis and contingency planning, ensuring smooth project progression. Foster a culture of continuous improvement by evaluating Epic outcomes, identifying areas for enhancement, and implementing best practices. Communicating epic progress, challenges, and successes to stakeholders, both within the organization and externally.
In this role you will report to the Group Manager - EVAC (Electric Vehicle Air Compressor) - Venkatachalam R
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have a genuine interest in technology. Your drive and perseverance shine through in everything you do and working effectively with cross-functional teams comes naturally to you. As a true team player, you contribute with a positive team spirit, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.
>10+ years of experience with a proven track record of successfully leading complex projects in the field of vehicle dynamics or automotive engineering
Good knowledge of vehicle dynamics systems (braking, suspension, steering...)
Comprehensive understanding of software development, electronics design, and hardware integration processes.
Proficiency in Agile methodologies and tools, with the ability to tailor approaches to project needs.
Strong problem-solving abilities and strategic thinking, with a knack for anticipating challenges and devising effective solutions.
Knowledge of product development life cycle.
Comprehensive knowledge of the SAFe Agile Way of Working and mindset is a plus.
Excellent communication skills
PMP and/or Agile certifications are a strong plus
Applicants shall have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in electronics, software, computer engineering or similar.
Why Join Us?
Be a trailblazer in the evolution of vehicle dynamics technology.
Work alongside a diverse team of experts who share your passion for innovation.
Shape the future of mobility and leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry.
Enjoy a collaborative and inclusive work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Are you interested and want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Venkatachalam R, Group Manager - EVAC (r.venkatachalam@volvo.com
)
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8050880