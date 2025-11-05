Environmental Engineer -Noise simulations Nyköping
2025-11-05
Responsible for collaboration between Client and project within Environmental aspects and its reporting according control programs.
Take requisite actions to ensure compliance with established guidelines, regulations and policies within Environmental aspects and risk management.
Primary duties
Noise simulations with CADandA Acoustics Software
Monthly reporting the noise measurements
Application for Permits ( works on weekends, night works) to the Police and Kommun
Meetings with Trafikverket and direct communication
Internal coordination with OHLA block managers for planning 6 weeks activity.
Secondary tasks
Prepare Environmental Plan and routines.
Developing Control Program.
Environmental Impact Assessments.
Attend Customer/Third party Audits.
Attend meetings with Client.
Soil balance management. Masshanterings plan.
Chemicals / Chemsoft.
Environmental Risk assessments
Product analyses / Analysis of hazards
Environmental inspections on site.
BASTA/Beta - Managing the product registration
Vehicles and machines control.
Monthly, and yearly report on environmental issues.
Yearly reporting sustainability.
Final documentation.
Legal Compliance of Swedish legislation. Notisum
