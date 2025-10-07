Enterprise Architect SAP/Finance Domain
Job Description
At H&M, we are on an exciting journey to modernize our core ERP landscape by transitioning to SAP S/4HANA as part of our global business transformation. This is not just a technology upgrade-it is a unique opportunity to simplify processes, enable innovation, and shape the future of fashion retail.
We are now looking for an Enterprise Architect - SAP/Finance Domain to take a leading role in this transformation. In this position, you will be responsible for defining, designing, and governing the architecture of SAP Finance solutions across our global enterprise landscape. You will ensure that business needs are translated into reliable, scalable, and future-ready solutions-fully aligned with enterprise architecture principles and industry best practices.
As a key player in our transformation journey, you will help shape the future ERP landscape and guide H&M through one of the most strategic shifts in our history.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Enterprise Architect within the Finance Domain, you will:
Define and maintain the target architecture for SAP Finance, including integration with SAP and non-SAP systems.
Partner with business stakeholders to translate financial processes, compliance needs, and strategic goals into scalable IT solutions.
Drive solution design for projects and change initiatives, ensuring alignment with enterprise architecture, security, and data governance.
Own the target architecture for H&M's SAP S/4HANA journey (public, private, and hybrid cloud models).
Translate business goals-such as speed, sustainability, and customer experience-into future-proof IT landscapes.
Guide decisions on Greenfield, Brownfield, or hybrid migration approaches.
Ensure integration with H&M's broader digital ecosystem (e-commerce, PLM, POS, logistics, sustainability).
Lead architecture governance, standards, and roadmaps across the transformation program.
Collaborate with SAP, system integrators, and technology partners to maximize ecosystem value.
Act as a bridge between business and IT, ensuring technology investments deliver measurable business outcomes.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an experienced Enterprise Architect who thrives at the intersection of business transformation and technology strategy. You combine deep SAP expertise with a holistic view of enterprise architecture.
Must-Have Skills & Experience
Proven experience working as an Enterprise Architect within the Finance domain, with a deep understanding of financial processes, systems, and regulatory landscapes.
Proven track record in SAP ERP transformations (preferably S/4HANA migrations).
Deep understanding of S/4HANA architecture, deployment models, and integration patterns.
Experience with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and modern integration technologies (SAP CPI, APIs, event-driven architectures).
Strong grounding in enterprise architecture frameworks (TOGAF, ArchiMate or similar).
Solid knowledge of data strategy, master data governance, and analytics on SAP HANA.
Experience in large-scale, complex retail or fashion industry environments is a strong plus.
Soft Skills
Strategic mindset with ability to link technology to business outcomes.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills at executive and operational levels.
Strong leadership in change management and cross-functional collaboration.
Comfortable operating in a global, fast-paced, and diverse environment.
Apply now to help shape the future of H&M's digital backbone and play a key role in our journey to S/4HANA.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
