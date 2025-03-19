Enterprise Architect Principal, Göteborg
2025-03-19
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as an Enterprise Architect Principal Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Enterprise Architect Principal.
About VIPAS:
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
As an Enterprise Architect specializing in the Microsoft Dynamics platform, you will play a pivotal role in designing a comprehensive and scalable architecture covering sales, order-to-cash, purchase-to-pay, inventory management, service management of BESS products. This role is crucial in integrating customer and supplier portals to enhance engagement and streamline operations. Your expertise will guide our organization in ensuring that the Dynamics platform is aligned with business goals and future growth strategies. Key Responsibilities:
Define and drive the complete enterprise architecture strategy for the Microsoft Dynamics platform.
Ensure seamless integration of Microsoft Dynamics Sales and Business Central with other business functions.
Design and implement solutions that encompass Sales, Customer Service, Business Central, and Power Pages.
Lead the integration of key business processes, including order-to-cash, purchase-to-pay, and inventory management.
Collaborate with stakeholders across departments to ensure a cohesive and scalable system architecture.
Provide expert consultancy on best practices for security, compliance, and system optimization.
Work closely with technical teams, consultants, and vendors to execute the implementation roadmap.
Oversee system integration with customer and supplier portals to enhance digital interactions.
Identify potential risks and propose mitigation strategies for the project.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an Enterprise Architect with expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Strong knowledge of Sales, Customer Service, Business Central, and Power Pages within the Dynamics ecosystem.
Hands-on experience in architecting and deploying enterprise solutions across multiple business functions.
Deep understanding of ERP, CRM, and business process automation within a Microsoft ecosystem.
Ability to design scalable and flexible architectures that meet both current and future business needs.
Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Knowledge of cloud-based infrastructures and integrations with third-party systems.
Experience in service management of BESS products is a plus.
Relevant Microsoft certifications are an advantage.
English only is sufficient language skill for this assignment.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se
9232131