English Teacher Högstadiet 50%
2025-12-14
We Are Looking for a dedicated English Teacher for Grades 6-9!
We are seeking a qualified and engaged English Teacher for a permanent position beginning with part-time, 50%, starting in January, 2026.
As our English teacher, you will:
Teach English in Grades 6-9.
Actively participate in our development work, also be part of developing our Cambridge English section.
Collaborate closely with a dedicated team of educators.
Work in an environment where humanism, inclusion and multilingualism are core values.
We operate under the motto "Unity through Diversity", which means we view every individual as a unique resource and value diversity as a strength in our educational practice. www.esgondolen.se www.esfs.nu
We Are Looking for Someone Who
Is a certified teacher in English for secondary education, grade 6-9.
Is a clear leader in the classroom with the ability to create an inspiring and inclusive learning environment with 100% "studiero".
Has a positive approach to developmental work and is curious about new methods.
Is a coworker and a communicator.
It is an advantage if you:
Are a fluent speaker or have English as your native language.
Have experience with, or an interest in, frameworks such as Cambridge English.
Please send your CV and cover letter to principal sofia.liberg@esgondolen.se
Questions? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10
E-post: sofia.liberg@esgondolen.se Omfattning
https://www.esgondolen.se
Gondolgatan 16
128 32 SKARPNÄCK
