English speaking personal assistant in Järfälla
2026-01-12
Sollentuna
Upplands-Bro
Danderyd
Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Hello!
I am now looking for another personal assistant for my team in Järfälla, north of Stockholm.
I have a physical limitation which means that you will need to assist me with most things in my everyday life such as house chores, cooking and personal hygiene. I do guide my assistants through verbal communication in both Swedish and English.
Your workplace will mostly be in my home as I spend a lot of my time home, but sometimes I go out on errands in the company of my assistants.
Sometimes I go and train in the pool in the swimming hall therefore some water experience is required so you can assist me in the pool. Ability to swim is not a requirement.
I'm looking for a person who is both mentally and physically strong since the work is very challenging both physically and mentally. You will need to assist me with manual transfers as well when the need arises.
It is a requirement that you speak and understand English at least at a conversational level to understand and be able to communicate in English , as the introduction will be in English.
Qualities that I expect you to possess are high work ethics, flexibility regarding working hours and tasks, that you are positive, passionate about personal assistant work and that you see the employment as long-term as I hope that we will work together for a longer time.
It is a requirement that you are a non-smoking woman aged 30-55 years. It is not a requirement that you are a Swedish speaker, for me it is fine if we speak English as well. If you are not yet a Swedish citizen, you need to have a residence and work permit for the employment. The information you give us about your work permit and residence will be followed up with Immigration for safety reasons.
I am looking for someone who wants to work 19 hours per week, both day, evening and night and extra if needed. En between Mars 23- April 22 you will need to work up to 40 hours a week due to semester of an employee. We are a small working group that stands in for each other in case of illness and leave.
With Assistans i Balans as an employer, you are guaranteed support, personal work management, supervision, education and training so that you can act professionally, be confident and develop in an exciting job. All the courses in Assistans i Balans office are held in Swedish besides the introduction and support/mentoring we are able as a working team to provide you in English if needed.
Individual salary setting Agreement: FREMIA/KOMMUNAL
The responses with a picture attached to will be prioritized for the sake of just being able to attach a face with the application because of the sensitive nature of this work.
Search via the link.
