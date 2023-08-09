English Speaking Cleaning Supervisor/Arbetsledare
2023-08-09
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
, Ludvika
, Linköping
, Borlänge
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our new Supervisor for our housekeeping department in our wonderful hotel in Clarion Hotel Örebro.
In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring in order to inspire trust and team work and so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)
We are looking for a talented and super positive new team member for our housekeeping department in our lovely hotel.
The job consists of running the department on the days when the Housekeeping Manager is not in the hotel and assisting on extra busy days. The job is a mix of supervision and cleaning.
Our team is international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking for someone who is:
• Sincerely caring
• Having some experience with leadership
• Interested in learning and receiving coaching
• Motivated by enjoying and delivering happiness to colleagues and customers
• If you have experience with hotel housekeeping or home cleaning, then it is an advantage, but it is not a requirement
• Have a great eye for details
• Be willing to work according to very specific procedures
Furthermore, we require you to:
• Live in or near Örebro
• Be able to work 25-35 hours per week, incl. weekend work every second weekend.
• Be able to speak English
What's in it for you ...
Become part of a sincerely caring organisation with a clear vision to deliver happiness
Good terms of employment
Your manager will provide a safe working environment and motivate you and give you support, attention and feedback
Flexibility and indepence while still being part of a team
Why The Ellen Group ...
Happy employees, serving happy customer... We strive to build a worry free work environment, focusing on our employees being engaged and happy and so they can focus on our customers' needs
• who receive correct quality... Continuously finding efficient ways to deliver the quality agreed with our customers
• consistently... We standardize our processes and train our employees to be able to deliver a consistentlevel of service
• and always with a smile!
That is the Ellen way! Because what matters is happiness!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please send your application and CV via e-mail to hr.se@theellengroup.com
. Please clearly state in the application that you are applying for a position as "Örebro: Supervisor"
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and we will hire the right candidates when we find the person, even if it is before the deadline for the advertisement.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact us on hr.se@theellengroup.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20
