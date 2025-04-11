Engineers within Electrical Engineering
2025-04-11
Siemens Energy in Finspång is currently in an expansion phase, experiencing a high volume of orders and significant growth in our operations. We now are actively seeking multiple engineers across various roles within Electrical Engineering, catering to a range of experience levels-from recent graduates to experienced engineers.
Join us as we continue to scale and innovate in our industry!
A Snapshot of Your Day
As an engineer within Customer Order Engineering, you will work in an open and dynamic environment where professional and personal development is a priority. You will take responsibility for your technical area, focusing on addressing the technical challenges to meet our customers' expectations.
Your daily work will involve collaboration within project teams and with technical teams that possess expertise in auxiliary systems. We are involved from the start of the order until customer handover and the end of the warranty period.
How You'll Make An Impact
* Take full engineering responsibility for your part in our customer delivery.
* Strive for high quality and effectiveness in our products.
* Support our customers and organization with your knowledge of our systems.
* Prepare drawings and technical purchasing specifications.
* Be a great teammate with a focus on collaboration with our internal interfaces.
What You Bring
* A genuine interest in engineering challenges and creating optimal design solutions.
* A passion for improvement and troubleshooting.
* Strong networking and communication skills, with an enjoyment of working in diverse teams.
* A proactive approach to planning your time and work activities.
* MSc or BSc in Engineering or equivalent work experience.
* Knowledge of MGT gas turbines is an advantage.
About The Team
Customer Order Engineering plays a central role in executing our customer order projects, collaborating closely with project management, procurement, quality, logistics, and other organizations. We design the auxiliary systems for all Medium Sized Gas Turbines within Siemens Energy. Our team supports sales projects with specialist knowledge and works closely with the Development & Standard department to develop best-in-class products.
We are approximately 350 highly skilled engineers, divided across four offices, with the majority located in Finspong. As a multinational company, we have well-established collaborations with local and remote partners in various regions and countries.
The Electrical System Engineering Office is responsible for the following areas:
* Control Equipment and Measurement
* High and Medium Voltage Equipment
* Low Voltage Equipment
* Electrical Installation
* Project Lead Engineering for the Electrical and Control systems.
We use COMOS as engineering tool.
We offer a variety of tasks, flexible working hours and excellent development opportunities, weather you are in the beginning of your professional career or already an experienced engineer. You will receive an individual education package tailored to your background and experience, along with a dedicated mentor from the department to support you in the initial stages of your journey at Siemens Energy!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fuelled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
We are looking to fill several positions within Electrical Engineering. Please state in your application if you have any specific interest within in this field to help us match your profile to our open positions.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the roles or the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Mikael Nimvall at mikael.nimvall@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Jan Lundgren jan.h.lundgren@siemens-energy.com
