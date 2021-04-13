Engineers with Creo/Pro E experience - Alten Sverige AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Engineers with Creo/Pro E experience
Alten Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13

Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg

Are you the experience engineer in Pro E/Creo that we are looking for? Then you should read this job ad and apply today! This as a job ad for upcoming future assignment at ALTEN. At ATLEN you get the chance to develop while doing something that you are passionate about.

We are looking for a person who has the ability to both work independently but also have the social skills to be part of a team. You should have a "do mindset" and be positive to creating. We would like to see that you are interested in problem solving and are enthused to find creative solutions. Last but not least you MUST have a genuine interested in technology and the automotive business. You will be a represent for ALTEN at the customer site as well as a part of ALTENs development. Great emphasis will be places of personal qualities.

As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work life balance is our top priority. We also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants.


As a Creo/Pro E Engineer you will be responsible for develop and redesigning components towards the automotive industry within a specific area. You will also secure the quality of the components for future use. The work also includes continuous improvement of today 's products and processes. The tool you will be using is Creo/Pro E. You will work cross functionally in you every day work.

We are looking for you who has:
* 2 + year experience in Creo/Pro E
* Plastic or sheet metal knowledge
* Interest in the process of developing products
* Automotive know-how

What we offer you
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. At ALTEN, we have a broad range of assignments at most of the leading companies in Sweden in several different sectors, to make it possible for your wishes to come true. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your coaching manager, you build your career path so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams.

We believe in growing together.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Alten Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
5687725

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Alten Sverige AB:

 
Populära jobb
Arbetsterapeut till Ljusdal/Ramsjö ...
Forskningsassistent i Produktionste ...
#jobbjustnu
Verkstadsmedarbetare med känsla för ...
Specialistläkare/leg läkare till Ba ...
Senior/Customer Relationship Manage ...
Vitvarumontör
Skolsköterska
Magelungen gymnasium Uppsala söker ...
Bilintresserad kundservicemedarbeta ...
Klara söker leg-ssk till akuten Ali ...
Sommarjobb som lagermedarbetare i J ...
ALD Automotive is looking for Data ...
Klara söker leg-ssk till akuten Tro ...
Lärare i Ma/No sökes till Trollboda ...
Populära nyckelord
Saab
Marknadsföring
Jboss
Kalmar
Marketing
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
S. Orda Bygg AB
Bratell Harvest & Engine AB
Region Jämtland Härjedalen, Medicin ...
Key2Sales AB
Qallity AB
Movator Sydväst AB
Bank Of China (Luxembourg) S.A. Sto ...
Göteborgs kommun
Region Gävleborg, Hälso- och sjukvå ...
Klara D AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se