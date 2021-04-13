Engineers with Creo/Pro E experience - Alten Sverige AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg

Alten Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg2021-04-13Are you the experience engineer in Pro E/Creo that we are looking for? Then you should read this job ad and apply today! This as a job ad for upcoming future assignment at ALTEN. At ATLEN you get the chance to develop while doing something that you are passionate about.We are looking for a person who has the ability to both work independently but also have the social skills to be part of a team. You should have a "do mindset" and be positive to creating. We would like to see that you are interested in problem solving and are enthused to find creative solutions. Last but not least you MUST have a genuine interested in technology and the automotive business. You will be a represent for ALTEN at the customer site as well as a part of ALTENs development. Great emphasis will be places of personal qualities.As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work life balance is our top priority. We also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants.As a Creo/Pro E Engineer you will be responsible for develop and redesigning components towards the automotive industry within a specific area. You will also secure the quality of the components for future use. The work also includes continuous improvement of today 's products and processes. The tool you will be using is Creo/Pro E. You will work cross functionally in you every day work.We are looking for you who has:2 + year experience in Creo/Pro EPlastic or sheet metal knowledgeInterest in the process of developing productsAutomotive know-howWhat we offer youEvery employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. At ALTEN, we have a broad range of assignments at most of the leading companies in Sweden in several different sectors, to make it possible for your wishes to come true. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your coaching manager, you build your career path so you constantly are able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams.We believe in growing together.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-04-13Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14Alten Sverige AB5687725