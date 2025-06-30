International Product Manager - Bags
Bring your life
Are you passionate about creating user-focused products and growing global categories? Do you combine strong analytical skills with a hands-on mindset and a deep understanding of consumer needs? If you're ready to take an active role in shaping the future of Thule's bags portfolio, this could be the right opportunity for you.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role as International Product Manager - Bags, you will support the strategic development and execution of our global product portfolio within bags and packs. You will play an important role in identifying market opportunities, developing new product concepts, and managing the product lifecycle - always with the user experience, business impact, and brand alignment in mind.
Working closely with the Director Category Management - Bags, you will help translate strategy into actionable roadmaps and product briefs. You'll lead and support projects from concept through commercialization, ensuring product positioning, pricing, and features are optimized for target markets.
In this cross-functional role, you'll collaborate with internal teams such as Design, Engineering, Sales, and Marketing to ensure alignment throughout the development process. You'll also stay informed about industry trends, consumer behaviors, and competitor activity to help ensure Thule remains a leader in the category.
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Supporting the development and implementation of the category strategy
- Creating and maintaining product roadmaps, briefs, and positioning frameworks
- Conducting market and competitor analysis to identify trends and new opportunities
- Leading go-to-market planning and supporting the development of marketing and sales tools
- Working closely with cross-functional teams throughout the product development process
- Analyzing sales performance and recommending assortment and pricing adjustments
What you bring
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong foundation in product or category management, ideally within consumer goods, sports, or outdoor industries. You're analytical, detail-oriented, and thrive in a collaborative, cross-functional environment.
Additionally, you bring:
- 3-5 years of experience in product management or a related role
- A bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or product development
- Strong project management and communication skills
- The ability to translate insights into actionable plans and clear product briefs
- A user-centered mindset combined with commercial awareness
- Experience working with international markets is a plus
- A passion for well-designed, functional products
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and also cross-functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. The last day for applying is July 14, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
