Director Category Management - Bags
2025-06-30
Bring your life
Are you passionate about leading product strategy and growing global categories with a strong consumer focus? Do you have a strategic mindset, deep product understanding, and a collaborative leadership style? If you're ready to take on a key role in shaping the future of Thule's bags business, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role as Director Category Management - Bags, you will lead the strategic direction and global growth of Thule's bags and packs portfolio. You will be responsible for developing and implementing long-term product strategies that are grounded in user insights, market data, and business objectives - ensuring strong commercial results and a clear alignment with the Thule brand.
You'll lead a team of experienced Product Managers and work cross-functionally with Design, Engineering, Sales, and Marketing to deliver a category roadmap that drives innovation, sustainability, and business growth. With full P&L responsibility, you will manage the product lifecycle from concept to end-of-life, ensuring a balanced assortment and competitive positioning across markets.
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Defining the strategic direction of the bags category, from positioning to pricing and long-term roadmap
- Leading and mentoring a high-performing product management team
- Driving consumer and market research to inform strategic decision-making
- Identifying white space opportunities and guiding the development of new product briefs
- Owning business performance and working cross-functionally to meet revenue, margin, and brand goals
- Acting as the key representative for the bags category across the organization
This is a leadership role with both strategic and operational responsibility, where your decisions will directly impact the product portfolio, global growth, and customer experience.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a proven track record in product or category management, preferably within the soft goods or outdoor industry. You're a strong leader with a passion for building great products, leading teams, and aligning strategy with execution.
Additionally, you bring:
- 10+ years of experience in product/category management, including leadership responsibility
- A bachelor's or master's degree in business, marketing, or a related field
- Experience managing complex global portfolios and driving category growth
- A strategic mindset with strong analytical capabilities
- A hands-on, collaborative approach to leadership
- Experience in the outdoor, lifestyle, or consumer goods industry is a strong plus
You're motivated by delivering customer-centric products and working with teams that are passionate about quality, innovation, and sustainability.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and also cross-functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. The last day for applying is July 14, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.http://www.thulegroup.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14
