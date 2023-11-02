Engineering Manager to Measurement & Development Solutions within Metrology
2023-11-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Are you passionate about leading, motivating, and developing people as well as creating strong relationships cross functionally throughout the organization? We are looking for an Engineering Manager for the Measurement & Development Solutions team, which is one of two closely positioned teams within Metrology at Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The two teams within Metrology are: Measurement & Development Solutions and Measurement Tools Acquisition & Support, have the overall responsibility for measurement tools and strategy within Volvo Cars R&D, to provide the organization with reliable measurement technologies. The Measurement & Development Solutions team is responsible to provide strategic roadmaps, expert knowledge and developing testing technology solutions for the R&D organization.
What you'll do
As an Engineering Manager for the Measurement & Development Solutions team, you will lead the team in making sure they can provide the right measurement tools and technologies at the right time, based on the organization's needs.
You will initiate and lead the competence development within your team, by developing your team members through coaching, mentoring and feedback, as well as competence planning and development of the organization and employees to fulfil current and future needs. You will lead and follow up on the group's deliverables, establish and operate through networks together with our customers. You will also be responsible for the measurement tools strategy within Metrology.
As Engineering Manager, you apply a holistic view of the measurement area taking both suppliers and R&D needs into consideration, as well as actively participate in the section management team and contribute to the development and improvement of operational efficiency and quality of deliveries.
You will have close collaboration with the Engineering Manager for the Measurement Tools Acquisition & Support team. This role offers you a great opportunity to act in many different arenas and it gives you a broad network throughout the company.
You and your skills
We believe you have a master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or equivalent expertise. We also believe you have a good understanding or measurement technology and are genuinely interested in developing your department as well as the people working in your team. You also need to be fluent in English, written and spoken. Experience from product development as well as previous leadership experience is meritorious.
On a personal level, you are a good team player with great leadership and communication skills. You have a genuine interest in developing people and the business, and you stay positive and engaged to motivate and inspire others. You are business and performance driven as well as customer oriented, and you keep a holistic view and a conceptual way of thinking.
How to learn more and apply
If you have questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Håkan Burman at hakan.burman@volvocares.com
For questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell at josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
.
