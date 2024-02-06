Engineering Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Whats in it for you?
Join us on our journey to create a digital ecosystem that simplifies our customers' lives. As the Engineering Manager for one of our Retail DMS teams you will empower your team to push boundaries, deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration,
Retail Dealer Management System or DMS (VCRS) has been a part of a larger context since 1991, with our customers being the Volvo car retailers and our car customers. To ensure smooth operations for them, it requires a complete ecosystem of various stakeholders, including car manufacturers, companies providing car leasing, financing, insurance, fuel, and service agreements. We digitally connect all these components to offer a seamless user experience.
What you will do?
* You will lead and grow a team of talented engineers, providing them with mentorship, guidance, and support.
* In this role, you will not only be the voice of engineering in our Product team but also play a crucial role in advocating for modern, agile software development practices.
* Your expertise will ensure that our solutions are scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound.
* You will have the opportunity to collaborate with other engineering leaders across the organization, driving excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Who you are?
You are someone who thrives in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, and you have previous experience in managing an engineering team. Join our amazing organization and be part of our transformation as we lead the way in the automotive world through innovative thinking and digital excellence.
In addition to succeed you should have:
* Strong experience from managing engineering teams, people management and leadership.
* Tech understanding in architecture - especially in API driven design.
* Background in SW Enginering and knowledge of programming languages such as .Net and Java.
* Knowledge of engineering principles such as: Agile, Scalability, Security, Microservices architecture and Test-Driven Development (TDD).
Location: Gothenburg
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
• Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
• At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67992-42238340". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8449919