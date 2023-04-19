Engineering Manager
Volvo Car Mobility is a mobility technology company, providing the smart car-sharing service Volvo On Demand, giving our users flexible access to Volvo cars. Using the power of our proprietary AI-supported mobility platform and modern technologies, we're part of shaping sustainable cities by reducing the number of cars and enabling more people to move freely, meaningfully, and sustainably.
Right now we're looking for an Engineering Manager to help us to further empower our engineering teams!
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
As an Engineering Manager, you'll be part of our engineering management team that supports each other to develop a great engineering culture and workplace. Your main focus will be on supporting individuals to grow through feedback, coaching, and helping them to excel. You'll have an impact when building empowered teams, giving them the means to succeed and helping them focus. All while striving to make work a joyful experience.
You'll work together with your engineering teams to develop and evolve them through hiring, staffing, and onboarding. Your pragmatic approach will help remove obstacles that hinder the teams and you trust them to find a way forward. We're working cross-functionally and you'll collaborate with other parts of the company and above all - promote, facilitate, and influence the engineering culture and how we do great work at Volvo Car Mobility.
In addition to your responsibilities, there'll be plenty of work streams to engage with and drive depending on what you are passionate about.
In order to succeed we'd like to see that you have...
• 5 years of leading engineers in an agile and flat tech organization
Experience from working in a technical role to understand some of the technical challenges that typically comes up (no hands-on coding required)
Experience from a role were you have challenged the current state with clear suggestions for how to improve
Supported autonomous teams that understand the bigger picture
Servant leadership and a passion for making people grow
Showing a keen interest in what makes each one of us special and where we find motivation
Previously worked with people from different backgrounds, having other views and finding it inspiring
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo Car Mobility:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with Volvo On Demand and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
