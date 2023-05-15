Engineering Manager - JavaScript
Klarna Bank AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
Job description On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers. As a Klarnaut, your work will reach millions of users.
We're looking for several experienced Engineering Managers to help facilitate the right technical decisions and strengthen our leadership within the Engineering competence.
What You'll Get To Do
Inspire, lead, shape and grow a software engineering organization consisting of 3-8 team members.
Manage and drive procurement for third party products that your team depends on.
Drive continuous improvement focusing on quality in your own team and cross teams.
Scope and own a problem space, articulate and develop fact based argumentation and present it to senior management or CXOs, develop vision and mission statement.
Prioritize and optimize for highest speed in execution.
Take calculated risks, anchor with different stakeholders and articulate short and long term consequences.
Continuously develop relationships between product, engineering and key stakeholders across all domains.
Influence and drive software design discussions.
Translate business needs into capability build up and hiring plans in own team.
Play a key role in helping us continue attracting, developing and retaining great engineering talent.
Act swiftly to change of direction, re-evaluate priorities and steer the team accordingly.
Manage the budget for the team and dependencies.
You'll Need To Have
A strong coding ability, most preferably in JavaScript experience with cloud providers, AWS preferred.
Experience leading cross functional software engineering teams in a fast paced, delivery focused environment.
A track record of delivering influential software, preferably in complex business models and high transaction environments.
Strong people management skills.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, remotely within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
It is our commitment that every qualified person will be evaluated according to skills regardless of age, gender, identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. Please refrain from including your picture and age with the application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
E-post: da.staffing-asp@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
7779105