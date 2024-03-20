Engineering Manager - DevOps
2024-03-20
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
We're looking for experienced Engineering Managers to help facilitate the right technical decisions and strengthen our leadership within the Engineering competence.
What you'll get to do:
Grow your stakeholder management skills.
Inspire, lead, shape and grow a software engineering organization consisting of 3-9 team members.
Drive continuous improvement focusing on quality in your own team and cross teams.
Scope and own a problem space, articulate and develop fact based argumentation and present it to senior management or CXOs, develop vision and mission statement.
Prioritize and optimize for highest speed in execution.
Take calculated risks, anchor with different stakeholders and articulate short and long term consequences.
Continuously develop relationships between product, engineering and key stakeholders across all domains.
Influence and drive software design discussions.
Translate business needs into capability build up and hiring plans in own team.
Play a key role in helping us continue attracting, developing and retaining great engineering talent.
Act swiftly to change of direction, re-evaluate priorities and steer the team accordingly.
Manage the budget for the team and dependencies.
You'll need to have:
Strong people management skills.
DevOps background or similar i.e SRE, Infrastructure
Experience leading cross functional software engineering teams in a fast paced, delivery focused environment.
A track record of delivering influential software, preferably in complex business models and high transaction environments.
Willingness to supervise and assess code, take architectural/system design decisions
Some of the technologies you'll get to work with:
Python & Golang, among others
AWS
Jenkins
