Senior Product Manager Electronics
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to user and market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform. The foundational layers to enable this future is connectivity, processing power, memory, operating systems and common enablers.
We're looking for a Product Manager Electronics to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
You will work alongside highly skilled engineers in a cross-functional product team, and with other Product, Engineering & Design Managers from other domains, to create and continuously evolve our next generation modular platform which will enable advanced experiences in next-generation appliances.
In detail, you will:
• Define, drive, and communicate product strategy, roadmap and OKRs, that align with business objectives and customer needs, of both hardware and software
• Be part of shaping our platform strategy regarding sourcing, cost points etc
• Understand markets dynamics, industry trends, manufacturing and developer circumstances
• Translate insights into actionable product requirements, hardware and software, and together with the team, prepare user stories and their acceptance criteria
• Set appropriate expectations towards stakeholders, and ensure the team has the right level of support to build and iterate towards objectives
• Prioritize the product backlog, supported by analytics, performance, unit economy, and other insights increasing its value
• Continuously improve the progress of the product and of the team
• Collaborate with the team and engineering counterpart for alignment and execution
Who you are:
• A Product Manager with 10+ years of experience from physical products with embedded software
• Excellent collaborator with strong stakeholder management skills
• Strong communicator with experience in managing multi cultural, multi site teams
• Strong skills in change management handling complex organizations
• Experiences from integrating Agile WoW combines with Electronics manucafturing
• Experienced with Agile frameworks and practices incl. the OKR framework
• Experienced in data-driven decision making, using analytics and customer feedback to drive product improvements
• Hands on attitude, working for the team in the different Scrum events
You demonstrate:
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Where you'll be:
You will be part of a dynamic international team, where English is the natural language. At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-08
E-post: samantha.losito-ponti@electrolux.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8636907