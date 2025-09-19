Engineering Manager - Data & ML to Rillion
We're looking for an Engineering Manager to lead our data team here at Rillion. The team today is five data and ML engineers, and you'll be their manager, coach, and technical sounding board.
The role is a mix of people leadership and technical involvement: about 70% engineering management and about 30% hands-on work close to the tech. You'll need to stay on top of technical decisions, help with architecture, roll up your sleeves when needed, and occasionally write production code too.
You'll be part of our engineering leadership group together with the other EMs. We share responsibility for running and developing engineering as a whole, and support each other in our team efforts.
We've chosen Databricks on Azure as foundation for our new data platform, and after a period of a lot of data ingestion, use of the platform is now ramping up. Several new projects, including ML and AI initiatives, depend directly on the platform and put you and your team right in the middle of things.
What you'll do
Look after the health of the team and individuals, making sure people thrive.
Make sure the team delivers: planning, objectives and outcomes, stakeholder alignment, risk management, etc.
Manage team capacity and growth: hiring, retention, skills development, and keeping the tech stack modern.
Stay close to the team's technical work and decisions. You won't be the one coding everything, but you should be able to challenge and guide.
Own the data platform together with the team, and make sure it's reliable, scalable, and useful to the rest of Rillion.
What we're looking for
Experience leading a data engineering or platform team in a product-focused environment.
Background in data engineering, preferably cloud-based platforms (e.g. Databricks, Snowflake or BigQuery), with Python, SQL, and APIs.
Comfortable designing and scaling data pipelines, ETL processes, and analytics solutions.
Strong collaboration and communication skills. The data platform team is in the center of things, and you'll work with product, engineering, and business stakeholders regularly.
Bonus points for: experience with ML & MLOps, BI tools (Power BI), and real-time data processing.
What we offer
A chance to lead a small but important team, with real ownership of our data platform.
A role where both your leadership and technical judgment will make a clear impact.
A supportive engineering leadership group to share ideas and challenges with.
A hybrid work setup (two days a week in the office).
The process
We review applications and interview continuously, with the aim to keep the process straightforward and respectful of your time.
