Engineer Adas Autonomous

We seek an ADAS and Autonomous Engineer to join a company in Linköping, Sweden.
This is a full-time, onsite, six-month consultant contract. It is possible to be extended.
Are you passionate about advancing ADAS and Autonomous Driving systems? Imagine contributing to a safer world while collaborating with brilliant, creative, and enjoyable colleagues.
You'll be part of the Requirement Area Traffic Information team, delivering cutting-edge solutions for detecting Traffic Lights, Traffic Signs, and Road Symbols using Computer Vision applications.
Minimum qualifications:
Master's degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 4+ years of Software Engineering or related work experience.
Have previous experience in software development for embedded systems, e.g., automotive.
Proficiency in languages and tools for machine learning and SW development, particularly TensorFlow, Python, and C/C++.
Familiar with tools like GIT/Gerrit, Jenkins, Jira and CodeBeamer.
You are fluent in English and preferably Swedish.
Desired additional qualifications:
Practical experience in machine learning development, especially Deep Learning for Computer Vision.
Practical experience developing signal processing algorithms, especially nonlinear Kalman filters and Target Trackers.
Experience in automotive software development, such as SPICE and ISO26262, is also highly credible.
Who are we looking for:
You enjoy working in teams.
You are curious and like to work in complex systems.
Structured, analytical, and communicative.
Independent and results-oriented.
Cooperative, pragmatic and with a precise drive.
Being able to work with unclear/changing prerequisites.
Likes helping and teaching others.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities:
Develop embedded computer vision software:
Analyze and refine requirements
Design and implement functions and software components
Write unit tests, function tests and system tests
Test new software in test vehicles
Develop software to train machine learning algorithms.
Perform code reviews and write technical documentation.
Analyze and fix bugs and customer problem reports.
