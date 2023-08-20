Engine Test Engineer
2023-08-20
We are now lookign for an Engine Test Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. As an Engine Test Engineer, you will be working with the verifcation of features, functions and/or field tests and define the test requirements.
Job Description
• Create test plans
• Manage, plan, prepare and execute the tests
• Manage fault reports from tests
• Analyze results and give recommendations to the respective technology area
• Perfrom Data analysis
• Document results and compile the engineering report
• Perfrom engine parts inspection and documentation
• Host meetings, and project presentations.
• You will drive both long-term and short-term test projects from start to end to improve future products or products currently in production.
• Contribute to the development of durability test methods and participate in continuous improvements.
• In this position you will get the opportunity to follow verification of the engine from early prototypes to full production-ready engines
• Update Test Methods and propose updates of Technical Requirement together with the technology areas.
Qualifications required
• Master/Bachelor of Science or other relevant technical experience
• Education and/or experience of combustion engines, parts and systems, and/or exhaust after treatment
• Several years of experience from working with combustion engine development or testing as an engineer or mechanic/technician/test driver with fault tracing expertise
• You are a proficient user of the Microsoft Office Tools
• You are proficient in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Excellent communication & collaboration skills.
• Knowledge in base engine components technology is a merit
• Knowledge in measurement technique, or engine software calibration and control is a merit
We interview continously so please do not hesitate to apply asap!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
