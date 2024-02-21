Energy Market Analyst
Energy Market Analyst at Flower: Driving Renewable Energy Transformation
What We Do
At Flower, we champion renewable electricity as the cornerstone of a sustainable future. To revolutionise the current power system, we operate the Digital Power Refinery Platform, a virtual power plant (VPP). This platform integrates diverse generation, consumption, and storage assets, optimising electricity benefits on local, regional, and system-wide levels. Join us in expanding our team and launching groundbreaking energy solutions across new European markets!
About the Role
Join the Brokerage squad within our Power Refinery team as an Energy Market Analyst. Your role revolves around obtaining access to various energy markets, ensuring regulatory compliance while monetising our asset portfolios across geographies.
Responsibilities:
• Manage and drive multiple market access application processes.
• Research and maintain expertise in regulatory frameworks and market structures across our geographies.
• Identify new markets aligned with Flower's green energy transition goals.
This role may involve occasional business travel.
Skills & Requirements
Must-Haves:
• University degree in a relevant field (e.g., energy, engineering)
• Business acumen with a proactive mindset
• Strong presentation and communication skills
• Energy market experience
• Project management expertise
• Minimum 2 years of work experience
• Ability to multitask with various stakeholders
• Independent and team-oriented work style
• Thrives in an agile, idea-driven environment
• Fluency in English
• Valid work permit in Sweden
Nice-to-Haves:
• Regulatory affairs experience.
• Understanding of energy market structures and compliance.
• Previous roles in regulatory agencies or energy trading.
We do a background check of all employees, as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
Apply
If you're passionate about driving the energy transition through tech solutions and seek a dynamic work environment, apply now! We offer competitive salaries, flexible work arrangements, and comprehensive benefits. Please submit your CV and a brief motivational letter highlighting your personality and reasons for joining Flower.
Location
