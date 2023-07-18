Energy Efficiency Engineer
2023-07-18
Are you as passionate about saving energy as we are? Our Ship Management department is looking for a new colleague for our Energy Saving Program (ESP). As Energy Efficiency Engineer, you will revise, implement, monitor, and follow up on energy-saving initiatives for our vessels.
You will be responsible for following up on projects you have been assigned, which can involve anything from new installations or exchange of existing technical equipment to reprogramming control systems and educating our employee's knowledge in energy efficiency and behavior.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Planning and coordination of projects
- Analysis of vessel performance
- Assist with the ESP projects in the budget work for our vessels
- Assist and support Fleet Manager
- Calculate costs, and repayment time, apply for investment funds to implement the projects
- Maintain and develop the company's analysis tools
- Develop new ESP measures and monitor the outside world for new potentials to be introduced in Stena Line's portfolio
- Carry out or assist in purchasing negotiations
- Have a close dialogue with the vessels and encourage energy-saving initiatives
What you will experience
You will report to our ESP Manager and have a close collaboration with our Fleet Managers who oversee our vessels across our regions.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are welcoming; you have an excellent ability to work and collaborate with others and you always welcome new learnings and developing opportunities - both for yourself and your team. You are caring; You support your colleagues and build long-lasting relationships. We also believe you are reliable; You are also able to work independently and make quick decisions - always with a drive to create results and deliver what's promised.
Qualifications:
- Marine Engineer/Electrical Engineer degree or equivalent experience
- Knowledge of sea-related technical issues
- Knowledge of shipping - work environmental laws, and framework, nationally and internationally
- Fluent in English, written and spoken
- Experience in Microsoft Office and AMOS
- Previous experience working on a pax/ro-pax vessel is definitively a plus!
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg or Belfast within our Fleet Operation department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than August 6th, 2023. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hans Corneliusson, Fleet Support Manager, at hans.corneliusson@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
