End-2-End Test Manager
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you a dedicated test engineer looking for new opportunities? For our consultant team we are now looking for a new star to join Randstad Digital in Gothenburg.
The clients team consist of testers, UX designer, scrum master, product owners and front-end developers. We are now looking for a new End-2End Test Manager and as such you will help to secure the deliveries for our client and other portals within their company. In your role as a test manager, you will have both a leading role as well as testing role which will be applicable in projects and changes. To improve the daily work, you will also play an important role in the continues improvement work. In the team they are responsible for two products and you would share your time between our two different domain teams.
Responsibilities
• Lead, develop and drive the test strategy & test plan within projects and maintenance cross functional.
• Initiate and follow-up fault reports including re-testing etc.
• Perform End-2-End tests for new features and changes in existing features
• Coordinate user acceptance tests
Qualifications
• Minimum 7 years of experience from End-2-End testing or similar
• Ability to lead yourself and others, take own initiatives and think outside the box
• Ability to establish and maintain good relations with customers and partners
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Good understanding on total offering impact versus test results
• Good domain knowledge of OEM connected service offering, telematics, transport industry and end-customer processes.
• Knowledge in embedded software development and back-office application development
• Good people skills and service minded attitude
• Complete proficiency in English is a requirement, preferably also Swedish.
Linux competence
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9132425