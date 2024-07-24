Embedded SW Application Engineer at Electromobility
2024-07-24
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
The Role
As Embedded SW Application Engineer your focus will be functional verification using CANAlyzer as well as developing and documenting SW requirements. You will not be a programmer, but you need understanding of software and will benefit from having SW development experience. A large part of the detailed development is outsourced which means that you will work close to external suppliers. You will be involved in the complete process from initial requirements to development, verification, release, market introduction and maintenance.
Responsibilities:
• Independently and in teams verify functionality in vehicles as well as in rigs and lab environment
• Take active part in integration planning
• Drive the SW release process within Volvo
• Refine and release existing as well as new specifications, parameters and data sets and give feedback on specifications written by others
• Communicating and explaining specifications to external parties
• Review supplier documents, working process and time plans, when needed also on supplier sites
• You will work together with GCR (Global Component Responsible), HW and other SW responsible Engineers and will report to Group Manager
Requirements:
• Relevant degree in engineering
• Skillful in collaboration with different stakeholders
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• 4 years of Experience within Electrical vehicle development, power supply system, charging system or component development
• Experience from working with Embedded SW, CANAlyzer or CANoe
• Experience from working with the requirements and supplier
• Verification and Validation experience
• Fundamental knowledge about AUTOSAR, Diagnostic and communication
• Fundamental knowledge about Functional Safety and Cyber security
• Technical knowledge in the Electromobility products, systems and components
• Experience from Volvo systems, process and tools is merit
Personal qualifications:
We believe that you are action oriented, team player and have the ability to successfully drive your tasks to completion. You can identify, understand and adapt to future needs and challenges and you have adequate planning and organizing skills.
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Are you curious or do you have some questions?
Please contact me!
Hiring manager; Shima Mazaheri. Mail; shima.mazaheri@volvo.com
Last application date is 26rd of July. Interviews will be held continuously, with a break week 28-32 for summer holidays.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
