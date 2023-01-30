Embedded Software Integration Engineer
2023-01-30
About the position
As Embedded Software Integration Engineer you will be part of an agile team that integrates and supports our customers embedded software projects. With our software solutions, we help our customers to create vehicle applications with high safety and performance. You will integrate and verify our AUTOSAR stack for customer projects.
You will be involved in all aspects from pre-sales, requirements analysis, integration, testing and supporting our customers to get them started. Sometimes this can mean close collaboration on customer site or that you will have the role as the project coordinator or project manager. In addition to working with your group members, you will also collaborate with global teams.
About you
The person we are looking for has knowledge in embedded software. We believe that you like to take responsibility and understand the importance of collaboration, and ability to respond to change.
Required qualifications
• Experience with embedded software. E.g. C/C++, microprocessors, tools and debugger for embedded environment
• Knowledge with git or other version-controlled software
• Effective communication in English is required
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in software, computer, or electrical engineering or equivalent
• Interest in automotive industry
• Driving license
Location
This position is in Gothenburg and business travel may occur.
About Vector
We are a global, continuously growing engineering company. For over a quarter of a century, we have been at the forefront of electronic innovations within the automotive industry and related sectors. Vector has over 3,000 employees at 29 locations worldwide, supporting manufacturers and suppliers with a professional platform of software and hardware tools, embedded software components, and services for developing embedded systems. All with one mission: Simplifying the development of automotive electronics and software!
In Sweden we have a quickly growing Development Center of more than 60 engineers in Gothenburg and Linköping working close to our large development centers in Germany. To support the local customers, we have teams of around 25 product experts providing product deliveries and product support to customers in Scandinavia.
Why Vector Sweden?
We provide an attractive, high-tech working environment and our employees are at the heart of our success, using their creativity, passion, talent and skills. When we hear "This is impossible!" we put our heads together to make it possible. Our projects aren't just about work. They are challenges that our employees strive to meet working together as a team. Every day we are working on emerging technologies of the future and our employees are the source of our innovative drive.
In Gothenburg and Linköping you will have the atmosphere of a small company with the resources of a global organization. We have a work climate characterized by helpfulness and trust. You will always feel supported by your manager, team members and others within the company! At Vector Sweden we embrace diversity and are proud to have co-workers that are passionate about their work from all over the world! This makes us a productive workplace where we have fun together!
Contacts
If you wish to apply to work at Vector Sweden, please submit your application via our career website. We will use a continuous selection so please submit your application as soon as possible.
How to apply and contact
If you wish to apply to work at Vector Sweden, please submit your application via our career website. We will use a continuous selection so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding recruitment process please contact Johan Engblom, johan.engblom@vector.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19
Vector Sweden Kontakt
Johan Engblom johan.engblom@vector.com +46 0 737-66 03-97 Jobbnummer
