Embedded Software Engineer
2025-09-03
Join our client, a leading global water technology company, unified in a common purpose: creating advanced solutions to solve the world's water challenges. They foster an inclusive environment where diversity is a fundamental part of their culture, driving innovation and long-term growth.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is seeking an Embedded Software Engineer to join their development team, designing next-generation control systems and their ecosystem. This role involves working closely within a supportive cross-functional team, collaborating with Product Owners, Test Engineers, and other Software Engineers.
You are offered
Our client offers a creative and international environment focused on your personal and professional development with engaged colleagues. You can engage as a volunteer through their own program, promoting community initiatives globally. They are committed to diversity, ensuring everyone feels valued and included.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will be instrumental in developing and enhancing control systems, working within an agile team to implement programming tasks, ensure quality, and deliver innovative features for cutting-edge products and platforms.
• Implement various programming tasks within Zephyr.
• Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams.
• Ensure high quality through thorough assurance processes.
• Participate in Daily Scrums to clarify tasks.
• Analyze and debug software issues with test developers.
• Develop and deliver innovative control features for products and platforms.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of C/C++ for embedded systems programming.
• Vocational or Master's level knowledge in Embedded Development or Computer Science.
• Fluent in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with modern development tools like Jenkins, Docker, JSON, Artifactory, Atlassian suite.
• Experience with agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban).
• Experience with real-time operating systems, specifically Zephyr.
• Experience with unit testing and static code analysis tools.
• Advanced knowledge of GIT.
• Fluent in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Enligt avtal
