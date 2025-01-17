Embedded Software Engineer
2025-01-17
We are seeking a highly skilled Embedded Software Engineer with expertise in C++ and Python , along with a deep understanding of system architecture , to join our innovative team. This role focuses on developing and optimizing emulators and simplifying software complexity in embedded systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop advanced embedded software solutions using C++ and Python .
Work on embedded OS or Linux-based platforms , contributing to high-performance systems.
Develop, enhance, test, and maintain new hardware platforms to provide a robust foundation for application development.
Collaborate with developers, product managers, and QA teams to ensure the emulator aligns with both testing and development requirements.
Identify and resolve performance, compatibility, or usability issues in emulators.
Support application teams in adapting their software for emulator platforms and troubleshooting complex issues.
Ensure emulator platforms deliver comparable functionalities to hardware platforms.
Adapt and implement SELinux policies for seamless integration with emulator systems.
Work with CI/CD teams to incorporate emulators into Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery pipelines .
Optimize emulator performance, including CPU and memory usage, to enhance efficiency and reliability.
Qualifications and Skills:
Strong experience in embedded software development using C++ and Python .
Solid knowledge of embedded OS or Linux systems.
Hands-on experience in a CI/CD environment .
Expertise in performance tuning and debugging of emulator platforms.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate across functional teams.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of emulator and embedded systems development. If you're passionate about innovation and thrive in a collaborative environment, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
E-post: harinder.singh@goismo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Goismo AB
(org.nr 559343-3419) Jobbnummer
9110900