Embedded Software Engineer

Experienced Business Analyst
Do you want to be part of a successful team where we work with customers in all industries? We are currently looking for more Experienced Business Analyst to join us. We at Akkodis are not only passionate about finding the right assignment for you as an employee, but also about your personal development, and getting to know our colleagues in depth. If you have several years of experience as Business Analyst and feel ready for a new assignment, please don 't hesitate to apply since Akkodis in Gothenburg is looking for our next stars!
About the role
As a Experienced Business Analyst at Akkodis, you get the opportunity to work in several different industries and with different customers through our expansive network. Your assignments will vary and if you are a person who thrives on change and new challenges, you should consider join our team. You get the opportunity to work and develop advanced built-in systems for future technology in several growing sectors. You will be involved and responsible for a successful digital transformation processes making them efficient and effective, for example simplify complex data.from requirements specification, architecture, design, verification, and validation.
About qualifications
To succeed and thrive in this role, you 'll need:
* Advise best digital & IT solutions for digital transformation projects and products. Support successful digital transformation processes making them efficient and effective
Experience in working with data projects or risk models.
Main Activities and Responsibilities.
* Be a bridge between business and data teams.
* Create requirements from business and translate to technical requirements..
* Analyze the extracted data and come up with inferences.
* Responsible for analytics assignment, from data and business value exploration.
* Build expertise in data sources to find, manage and simplify complex data.
* Integrate data and product knowledge to build cases and convey insights.
* Suggest improvement proposals, towards local and global organization.
* Actively find new ways to support purchasing to improve existing data structure.
Qualifications.
* Data analytics experience in automotive industry related to Finance
* Purchasing and Supply Chain domain.
* Exposure to visualization tools, like PowerBI, ....
* Sharp analytic and logical mindset and effective problem solver.
* Ability to effectively translate business problems into technical challenges.
* Creativity and innovative thinking reframing traditional patterns of thinking and applying new and evolving ideas, methods, designs and technologies.
* Experience of working in Agile methodology environment.
* Ability to deliver concrete results with speed and strong collaboration skills.
* Good Communication skills
* Fluent in English (written and spoken)
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. From training our client 's teams, to delivering projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for our client 's business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. Applications are addressed as they are sent in, so a position may be filled before the last application day. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact hiring business manager Rickard Strindeborn at rickard.strindeborn@akkodisgroup.com
