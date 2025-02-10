Embedded Software Developer C/C++
2025-02-10
Your Next Career Move Starts Here - Join Progressiv!
Embedded Software Developer (C/C++) - Elevate Your Future!
At Progressiv, we believe in driving innovation and success. We are looking for an Embedded Software Developer to work on exciting projects with cutting-edge technologies. If you're passionate about C/C++ development and thrive in an agile, high-tech environment, we want to hear from you!
What You'll Work With:
Must-have: GIT/GitLab, Jenkins, Jira, C++
Bonus Skills: VHDL, Verilog, CAN, Autosar, Security, Assembler, Android, HAL, Git, Jenkins, Jira, Bash, Java, Xilinx, Matlab, Yocto
Apply Now!
Send your CV today, and if your profile matches this role or another opportunity we're working on, we'll be in touch to guide you through the next steps!
Join Progressiv - Where Your Career Takes Off!
