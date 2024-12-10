Embedded Software Developer
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Who We Are
At Volvo Cars' Connected Experience unit, we develop and deliver cutting-edge infotainment, connectivity solutions, a comprehensive Car Cloud Platform and a seamless digital user experience, alongside an end-to-end diagnostics platform for vehicle monitoring and data collection. Our mission is to simplify our customers' lives through a robust digital ecosystem, leading the automotive industry with innovation and connectivity.
What You'll Do
As an Embedded Software Developer, you'll be part of an agile team, collaborating closely with Software Engineers, Testers, Architects, UX Designers, and other stakeholders to define coherent, end-to-end solutions. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to contribute new ideas and solutions within our R&D organization. This position is based at our Lindholmen office in Gothenburg.
Who You Are
We are searching for a Mid-Senior Embedded Software Engineer with experience in Android, C++, and Python as primary languages, and a strong understanding of System Architecture. Your background should include Embedded Software Development of complex products in C++ and Python, Embedded OS or Linux experience, Android platform development, and work within a CI environment. Key responsibilities include the development, improvement, testing, and maintenance of a new hardware platform, and coordinating with CI teams to ensure smooth hardware support.
While not required, we value additional experience in Automotive Infotainment, Test Automation with Pytest, Android uplift experience, and a university degree in Software, Electrical or Electronic engineering or a similar field. A B-level driver's license would also be ideal.
