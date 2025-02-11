Embedded Software Developer
2025-02-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Competition is no longer limited to traditional automotive players, as innovative and fast-moving tech-companies also joining the league. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using a Volvo, make all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars.
We are now looking for an experienced software developer who is passionate in developing the next generation infotainment system based on Google's Android automotive OS.
Welcome to an Agile team with a warm atmosphere, a speak up culture and a place where everyone can be themselves. Here collaboration is highly valued, and the team effort always comes before the individual. You will meet an emphatic management who are dedicated to build empowered teams and develop each individual to reach their highest potential.
The office is in Lindholmen, the tech heart of Gothenburg with an amazing river view.
What you'll do
As an Embedded Android (AOSP) Developer, you will be doing software development in native layers of Android Car stack for the infotainment system. You will collaborate with partners like Google, internal development teams and stakeholders to define a coherent end-to-end solution. You will take part in the entire software development lifecycle, including design, architecture, documentation, development, verification and validation. You will stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices to ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of technology.
Job Responsibilities:
* Application Software Development 6: Develop existing applications and contribute to development of new applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement. Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.
* Applications Software Maintenance 6: Monitor, identify, and correct more complex software defects to maintain fully functioning applications software.
* Design and Conceptualization 5: Research and interpret data, trends, and benchmarks relevant to digital products/services design.
* Websites/Portals Maintenance and Update 6: Design and oversee the functionality, usability, and accessibility of business-critical portals/websites using content creation and management tools as well as digital media to ensure that technical continuity is maintained and development standards are met.
* Technical Developments Recommendation 5: Research and suggest technical developments to improve the quality of the website/portal/software and supporting infrastructure to better meet usersï¿1/2 needs.
What you'll bring
We are looking for someone with a M.Sc in Software Engineering or at least 5 years of relevant experience. You have hands-on experience of embedded Android development (Java, C++), Python and any type of shell scripting. You must also have expertise in version control tools such as Git. It is meritorious if you have previous experience in Automotive infotainment projects.
Furthermore, there is a big advantage if you have a Swedish B driver's license
