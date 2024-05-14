Embedded Software Developer
Asta Agency AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Asta Agency AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join Sigma Connectivity WSI: Pioneering Connectivity Solutions
At Sigma Connectivity WSI, we're dedicated to crafting innovative solutions that drive value in a connected world. From conceptualization to execution, we're committed to helping clients thrive in the digital landscape.
Position - Embedded Software Developer
We're thrilled to announce an expansion within our Engineering team in Stockholm and are actively seeking talented Embedded Software Developers to join us. In this pivotal role, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate directly with our esteemed clients, leveraging your expertise to devise innovative solutions and provide valuable consultative insights aimed at enhancing their products.
Requirements
Extensive experience in embedded systems and proficiency in languages/frameworks/tools such as Embedded C, highly proficient inC++, Python, Embedded Linux, etc.
Strong understanding of HW bring-ups and familiarity with connectivity standards and debuggers.
Fluent in English, with Swedish proficiency considered a plus.
Why Join Us
At WSI, we value diversity and foster an environment where individual talents flourish. We embrace an open mindset and thrive on teamwork in a fast-paced environment. With us, you'll never work alone-collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.
Join Sigma Connectivity WSI and be part of a team shaping the future of connectivity solutions.If you have any questions or concerns about Asta Agency's recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact ylva@astaagency.se
.
About Asta Agency
Asta Agency is a staffing and recruitment company where you, as a job seeker, are in focus. We work with attractive employers in the entire service sector in major cities.
At Asta Agency, you have the opportunity to work as a consultant or be recruited directly to our clients. We are your partner on the road to a successful career.
If this is not the right role for you at the moment, we encourage you to connect with us or search for more job opportunities on our website Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Asta Agency AB
(org.nr 559419-9704), https://www.astaagency.se/ Arbetsplats
Asta Agency Jobbnummer
8676847