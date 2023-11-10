Embedded Software Developer - Intercoms
2023-11-10
The Intercom team at New Business is looking for a new colleague. Is it you?
Who are we?
In our team we work with developing and maintaining the firmware of the Intercom products in the Axis portfolio. We are a happy bunch, and in between us we work in all levels of our embedded platform; from board bring-up to UI and UX, and everything in between.
What will you be doing?
In any given day you will be measuring MCU clock frequencies to debug serial line communications, implementing key exchange algorithms to properly distribute keys between processors, and arguing passionately with our UX designers regarding the proper backlight behavior of a touch button. And sometimes, you'll be stuck hunting for memory leaks for a couple of days. But hey, you take the good with the bad, right?
Everyone in the team has their own areas of expertise, so you won't have to be the expert in all these areas, but you'll have the chance to try them all out and find where you'd like to focus most of your time.
Our team is part of the product development from the very first product proposal up until the final release of the product, and we are also the last line of support for our products once they are released. We practice what we preach , and we work very closely with our product specialists to handle the weird and interesting customer cases that arrive at their doorstep. That said, innovation and continuous learning are strong drivers for us, so you'll also get to be a part of designing state-of-the-art technology solutions and have a lot of fun while doing it.
Who are you?
We think you are the kind of person that, when faced with a boring task, whips up a good Shell script to automate it, and we believe that you have a strong preference in the battle of Tabs vs. Spaces. While our Linux based platform supports other languages, such as C++, Rust and Go, most of our code is written in C, so we believe that this is your preferred language.
We also believe you are curious in nature and perhaps you've built your own smart home solution to brew your coffee exactly the way you like it; Brazilian, with just a smidge of milk.
A lot of trust and responsibility is put on the Engineers at Axis, and you will be able to influence the outcome of a product greatly. However, as we are often developing new types of products and features, all the information needed won't always be available, and we believe that you are someone who will not be hindered by this but will instead go the extra mile and collaborate with the team to figure it out. The uncertainty and problem solving makes you thrive! We don 't believe in strict guidelines from above, we believe in our developers.
Requirements
We believe you must have:
* Strong knowledge of C and Embedded Linux.
* Plenty of experience with debug tools such as GDB.
* Experience in and a willingness to work with agile development.
It would not hurt if you also had:
* Knowledge of Linux kernel development and experience in writing kernel modules
* Experience in the Yocto/Openembedded build system.
* Experience in developing products with either SIP or RFID technologies.
What Axis have to offer
Our people are our most important key to success, and we therefore want to make sure you love working with us. Your employment comes with a great list of benefits, such as flexible working hours, "fika" every morning, insurance, and physical training grants, and not the least a free Axis bicycle. Most importantly we offer you an environment with plenty of opportunities for you to grow in the direction you want.
Ready to Act?
Submit your application to us as soon as you are ready. We are actively recruiting.
To find out more please contact Marie Åkesson at +46 46 272 1800.
