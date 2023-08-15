Embedded Multimedia Engineer
2023-08-15
Do you want to be part of the start-up of an initiative to work with media connectivity?
Media connectivity means transmission of, sometimes time-critical, media end-to-end. This transmission includes many challenges, especially if it is over large, complex, and maybe wireless networks such as Bluetooth, Wi-fi or 4G/5G networks. As a team we don't only need to understand the system aspects, we also need to address low-level SW, protocol, or algorithmic challenges.
We are looking for talented engineers, both junior and senior, with a strong programming background and knowledge within computer networks to join the Core Technologies Media team in this initiative.
Your future team
You will join the Core Technologies Media team, which is responsible for the technology development of both video and audio. We are an innovative and diverse team where we value a curious mindset, knowledge sharing and openness.
As a core technology team, we have a responsibility to introduce and develop new and innovative video features to maintain our position as market leaders. This is done by building knowledge within the area, learning about our customers and spending time exploring new ideas and possibilities.
What is your role?
Video compression and video encoding is essential in the business of delivering streamed video. In your role you will be part of forming our next generation video platform. This includes complex challenges like introducing new video codec standards into our platforms, developing new video compression features/algorithms and address congestion problems. The work you do will impact most of Axis products and adds a great value to our end-customers.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person who appreciates being part of a team where we face our challenges together. You have a strong technical interest, a holistic view, and you find it interesting to explore new areas and gain new knowledge.
You have experience in embedded software development, and good programming knowledge, preferably within C/C++ and Python. It is also advantageous if you have experience working in a Linux development environment.
As we are starting up an initiative within media connectivity, it is an extra plus, but not a requirement, if you have knowledge within network and streaming protocols or cellular technologies like 4G/5G.
We believe your academic background is a master's degree in computer science, physics, electrical engineering or equivalent.
Ready to act?
If you have more questions, you are welcome to contact the recruiting manager Magnus Söderdahl at +46 46 272 25 40.
We continuously review applications so don't hesitate and send in your application today!
