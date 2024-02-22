Information Security and Data Privacy Specialist
2024-02-22
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the job
As a Data Privacy Specialist within the Franchise & Data Privacy team at Inter IKEA Group, you will be researching and building a portfolio of privacy - enhancing technologies that can be implemented and consumed by the Inter IKEA business teams to enable secure and compliant processing of personal data.
This role will also see you play an important role as an advisor to Information Security and Data Privacy co-workers, providing support on how and when to apply privacy - enhancements and technologies. You will be providing recommendations on suitable methods and technologies, as well as defining design patterns and processes to support privacy by design and defining privacy-preserving controls for inclusion in our data privacy risk frameworks.
About you
You have a genuine interest in all things data privacy, the value it brings to individuals, the IKEA brand and society overall. You have a solution-orientated mindset and are all about problem solving, finding the right solution, as well as balancing dilemmas to both fulfil business needs and compliance requirements.
With these attributes and this mindset, you will assess the IKEA digital landscape, and data processing aspirations to guide prioritisation of development and definition of suitable privacy enhancing technologies.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Demonstrated experience in cybersecurity and data privacy, specifically data protection/data security for personal data.
CIPT certification or equivalent.
Demonstrated experience in applying security controls to manage risk (e.g. experience in applying best practices from NIST/OWASP/ISO) in a digital enterprise environment.
Good understanding of GDPR, e-Privacy directive, NIST Privacy framework, ISO 27701 & 27001, OWASP.
Knowledge of pseudonymization, obfuscation and anonymization techniques to reduce identifiability of personal data in different scenarios.
Knowledge of methods for secure deletion, data minimization, de-identification
Understanding of modern digital environments such as Azure, AWS cloud services, APIs, pipelines, database structures, analytics flows etc.
Thorough knowledge of cybersecurity and privacy principles and a good understanding of the intersection of cybersecurity and privacy to protect personal data.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, Netherlands.
This role sits in Operations Management - Information Security & Data Privacy and reports to the Franchise & Data Privacy team manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by the 7th March 2024.
