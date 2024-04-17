Embedded Hardware Engineer
Are you ready to lead the charge in transforming the energy landscape towards sustainability? Do you thrive in a company which values a strong work ethic, has a team-oriented approach and a true passion for what they do? Then join us!
Enerpoly is inviting visionary and self-motivated individuals to join our team. We are the leading force in zinc-ion battery technology, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Our patented zinc and manganese technology is transforming stationary energy storage, providing a safer and more affordable solution. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are on the cusp of establishing the world's first mega-factory for zinc-ion batteries, the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), and we are actively seeking a dedicated Embedded Hardware Engineer.
This will be your role
As our Embedded Hardware Engineer at Enerpoly, you will collaborate closely with the product development team to enhance our battery management system design through innovative embedded hardware solutions. Your responsibilities will include designing and optimizing critical hardware components for product performance and reliability. Your responsibilities will include:
Leading the design of BMS circuit components and PCBAs.
Developing vendor processes, including component selection and supplier communication.
Conducting electronic design, prototyping, verification, and validation.
Documentation of the workflow, progress, and activities.
How you will shine
To shine with us, you should enjoy a role where self-motivation and drive are key. You appreciate taking ownership of projects and value open communication with colleagues. You actively learn and contribute to team growth. Success in this role requires you be to be organized, show adaptability, and problem-solving abilities. We appreciate versatility, unwavering determination, and an inclusive personality.
Moreover, if you also possess the following qualifications and skills, we might be the right match for each other:
Master's degree or PhD in an engineering field (Electrical, Electronics, Mechatronics, Control etc.)
3-5 years of relevant experience in Embedded Hardware development.
Circuit design skills preferably in Altium designer (or relevant ECAD software).
Experience with new product introduction, from concept prototyping through to volume production.
Good knowledge of different communication busses and protocols/standards is a plus.
Excellent oral and written English language skills are required.
Become an Enerpolee! We are on a mission, together, and these are just a few things symbolizing us as a company:
Innovation and Growth: At Enerpoly, we foster innovation, encourage challenges, and celebrate the unique strengths of each team member.
Autonomy and Impact: Experience the freedom to shape your role and actively contribute to building something groundbreaking from the ground up.
Transformative Journey: Join us on a transformative journey where your contributions matter. Be part of shaping the energy landscape towards a sustainable future.
Employee Benefits: Enjoy a great pension scheme and a focus on well-being. We offer a wellness allowance and a dedicated wellness hour each week (among other things).
Diversity and Inclusivity: Thrive in a diverse team representing nine different nationalities, where every perspective is valued.
