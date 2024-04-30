Ambitious IT student to growing FinTech company!
If you're looking for a chance to take your first steps into the FinTech industry or gain valuable part-time work experience in IT - then this could be a perfect opportunity for you. Our client is an international company within Investment Management Technology, where the key words is innovation and Growth.
As a part time data analyst you will be an important part of a small and close-knit team where an open culture is valued and where there are great opportunities for development. If you're a meticulous and solution-focused IT student with good analytical skills, don't wait - apply for the role today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We at Academic Work are now looking for a part-time consultant for the role as Data Analyst to our clients sales team. Our client operates in the FinTech industry and currently offers a modern business system for fund operations, and has been nominated in categories such as "Most innovative firm" and "Most innovative cloud product.".
The company is a growing organization with ambitious employees who are passionate and dedicated in everything they do. The CEO, who will be your immediate manager, describes that they have open communication in the workplace with enthusiastically motivated employees.
In this role, your main tasks will be to ensure that the sales team has access to the best possible data for them to further build their business. The role offers flexibility and will continuously evolve. As data quality improves over time, the position will become more challenging and expand accordingly. You will get the chance to work 1-2 days per week along side with your studies, with the possibility of taking on more hours during certain periods, especially in the summer. The role allows for flexibility and could potentially lead to various opportunities in fields like data-driven marketing and engineering. You will also have the option to work remotely or on-site, giving you the freedom to choose what works best for you!
You are offered
• Flexible part-time job tailored to the customer's needs and your studies.
• A rewarding part-time job that offers you the opportunity to grow professionally and build your network in the role of a consultant at Academic Work.
• A valuable opportunity to take the first step into the FinTech industry
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer here.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage and organize data in spreadsheets for various purposes, such as analysis and reporting.
• Perform technical tasks requiring an understanding of code and systems.
• Contribute to improving data quality by identifying and correcting errors in data.
• Participate in meetings and discussions to provide insights and ideas related to data management and analysis.
• Collaborate with team members to solve problems and achieve common goals.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Ongoing full time studies within IT
• An understanding of coding and the technology of data bases
• A great interest and good knowledge in IT
• Skilled in Excel
• A familiarity with tools such as ChatGPT and with writing commands effectively
• Excellent English communication skills, verbal and written - strong written communication skills are particularly important
It is meritorious if you have the ability to write some code in Python and have an interest in finance.
Attention to detail, strong deductive reasoning skills, problem-solving abilities, and a focus on quality are essential traits for success in this role.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
