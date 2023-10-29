Embedded Developer Within Telecom
2023-10-29
, Lund
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technowaves AB i Staffanstorp
Would you like to work with our industry-leading telecom client, working with cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and IoT.
We always prioritize to match you with exciting and challenging assignments where you can keep growing your skills. We prioritize our relationship with our consultants and help you to develop while you are part of a successful collaboration with one of our clients. We always strive to ensure a healthy balance between private life and professional life.
Your role as an embedded software developer
You will be part of an agile team that actively shares knowledge and contributes to innovation. With your drive, you and your colleagues will frame high level requirements, support/lead investigations and break down tasks to secure effective and efficient feature implementation, validation and delivery.
We expect you to have:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, IT, electrical engineering (or equivalent experience).
• Have 5+ years of professional experience in the telecom software development.
• Have the ability to develop and deploy embedded SW.
• Experience with C/C++, JAVA, Python, Matlab.
• Experience with test automation.
• Good understanding of Linux.
• Knowledge of 5G NR and LTE 3GPP standards.
• Good communication skills in English.
• Good knowledge in physical layer protocols and testing.
It is also meritorious if you:
• Have experience of working in Sweden or Europe.
• Have good knowledge of Ericsson baseband products.
• Are working with Git and/or Gerrit.
What we offer
What we offer

We help you to achieve your professional ambitions! As our consultant, we believe that working with our clients will give you the opportunity to develop your career and skills, while having fun.
